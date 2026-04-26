The South Korean drama If Wishes Could Kill has gained attention for blending teen life with supernatural horror. Streaming on Netflix, the show revolves around a mysterious app called Girigo that grants wishes at a deadly cost.
The eight-episode series was released all at once on April 24. It is written by Park Joong-seop and directed by Park Youn-seo and stars Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, Lee Hyo-je, Jeon So-nee, and Roh Jae-won.
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Who Survived & Who Died In If Wishes Could Kill?
As the story unfolds, not all characters make it to the end. Yoo Se-ah, Kang Ha-joon, and Kim Geon-woo survive the terrifying chain of events, along with shaman Kang Ha-sal and Bang Ui, who help fight the curse.
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However, the group suffers heavy losses. Choi Hyun-wook dies in a shocking early incident, while Lim Na-ri is later killed after being possessed by the evil force controlling the app.
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The Truth Behind The Girigo Curse In If Wishes Could Kill
The mystery traces back to two students, Hye-ryung and Si-won. What started as a simple coding project turned deadly when Hye-ryung used the app in desperation before her death, cursing it in the process. Si-won later intensified the curse, ensuring it would continue affecting future users.
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Did Yoo Se-ah Destroy The Curse?
In the climax, Yoo Se-ah enters the spiritual realm with the help of Kang Ha-sal. She discovers that the true source of the curse is Si-won’s phone. By destroying it, she seemingly ends the cycle of deaths. After this, things return to normal, though the survivors are left emotionally scarred.
Is Season 2 Of If Wishes Could Kill Happening?
While the ending feels conclusive at first, a mid-credit scene changes everything. A new character finds Na-ri’s phone and reactivates the Girigo app with help from a mysterious online user. There is no official confirmation yet, but this twist strongly hints that the story is far from over. If renewed, Season 2 could explore the curse’s return and introduce a new set of victims.
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