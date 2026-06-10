The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became the first film of the year worldwide to cross the $1 billion milestone. It has achieved its biggest target in its theatrical run and is now going for the global haul of Jurassic World: Dominion to become Universal’s 2nd-biggest hit worldwide post-COVID. It is inches away from surpassing the global total of the Chris Pratt starrer, but with new releases, it will achieve this feat by the weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Nintendo sequel grossed only $87k on its 10th Monday at the North American box office. It declined by 52.4% from last Monday, and with that, it crossed the $428.6 million cume at the domestic box office in 69 days. It surpassed the domestic haul of Zootopia 2 to become the all-time 9th-highest-grossing animation at the North American box office. It is expected to earn $430 million in its theatrical run in North America.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hit the $572 million mark at the international box office. It achieved this sum across 81 markets overseas. Allied to the $428.6 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Nintendo sequel is over $1 billion. It is the biggest movie of the year at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $428.6 million

International – $572.0 million

Worldwide – $1.00 billion

Set to beat Jurassic World: Dominion worldwide

For the unversed, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie feature Chris Pratt in the leading role. Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. Released in 2022, the movie grossed $1.001 billion worldwide. The Nintendo sequel is less than $2 million away from surpassing the global haul of Jurassic World: Dominion.

By beating Jurassic World: Dominion, the Nintendo sequel will achieve a worldwide feat. It will emerge as Universal’s 2nd biggest hit post-COVID. At #1 is, obviously, its predecessor, the Super Mario Bros Movie, with its $1.36 billion global haul. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows Mario into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Nintendo sequel was released on April 1.

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