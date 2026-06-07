The Odyssey is the upcoming epic fantasy action film by Christopher Nolan and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is expected to be one of the most successful movies at the box office this year. However, the big question is whether it can break into the global top 10 grossers post-COVID. Nolan’s Oppenheimer also failed to break into the global top 10 post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received an R rating, which has increased excitement around it. The Nolan-helmed film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon in the title role. The rest of the cast comprises Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is an adaptation of Homer’s epic, The Odyssey, and the fans are thrilled to witness the magnum opus on the big screen.

How much does it need to gross to break into the global top 10 list post-COVID?

According to reports, Deadpool & Wolverine is the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. The MCU movie was released in 2024, and it marked the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, aka Wolverine. After a long wait, fans got Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a full-fledged MCU movie. It was a huge box-office success, grossing $1.34 billion worldwide. It became the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood movie post-COVID.

Therefore, The Odyssey would have to gross more than $1.34 billion worldwide to beat Deadpool & Wolverine and become the 10th-highest-grossing movie in the post-COVID era. If Nolan’s film beats Deadpool & Wolverine, it will also achieve another impressive feat. For the record, the MCU movie is the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. Thus, The Odyssey will become the all-time R-rated highest-grossing movie.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing movies in the post-COVID era

1. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.34 billion

2. Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

4. Zootopia 2 – $1.87 billion

5. Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion

6. Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.49 billion

8. Barbie – $1.45 billion

9. The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion

10. Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion

More about the movie

The official synopsis states, “The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope.” The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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