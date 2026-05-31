After making his feature film debut in the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible, Tom Holland went on to star in Chris Hemsworth’s adventure film In the Heart of the Sea before finally taking on the role of Spider-Man in multiple MCU blockbusters. So far, he has starred in three solo Spider-Man movies, whose combined worldwide box office is over $3.9 billion. Now, he is all geared up for his next two films – Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While The Odyssey is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026, Brand New Day will be released two weeks later on July 31, 2026.
While it remains to be seen how these two films perform at the box office, let’s take a look at what Tom Holland’s last five live-action films earned at the worldwide box office and find out which one among them delivered the biggest theatrical profit over break-even.
Tom Holland’s Last Five Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)
Here is a list of the last five live-action wide theatrical releases starring Tom Holland and their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), along with their budgets and estimated theatrical break-even points (calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule).
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1. Uncharted (2022)
- Worldwide Earnings: $407.1 million
- Budget: $120 million
- Break-Even: $300 million
2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
- Worldwide Earnings: $1.921 billion
- Budget: $200 million
- Break-Even: $500 million
3. Chaos Walking (2021)
- Worldwide Earnings: $26.5 million
- Budget: $100 million
- Break-Even: $250 million
4. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
- Worldwide Earnings: $1.133 billion
- Budget: $160 million
- Break-Even: $400 million
5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Worldwide Earnings: $2.799 billion
- Budget: $356 million
- Break-Even: $890 million
Theatrical Profits (Estimated)
- Avengers: Endgame: $1.909 billion
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.421 billion
- Spider-Man: Far from Home: $733 million
- Uncharted: $107.1 million
- Chaos Walking: -$223.5 million
What The Above Numbers Indicate
Based on the above numbers and calculations, it can be observed that among Tom Holland’s last five live-action wide theatrical releases, Avengers: Endgame delivered the biggest theatrical profit ($1.909 billion), followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.421 billion). On the other hand, one film, Chaos Walking, failed to reach its theatrical break-even point and did not turn a profit. Now, it will be interesting to see where Spider-Man: Brand New Day will land in this list.
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