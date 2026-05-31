After making his feature film debut in the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible, Tom Holland went on to star in Chris Hemsworth’s adventure film In the Heart of the Sea before finally taking on the role of Spider-Man in multiple MCU blockbusters. So far, he has starred in three solo Spider-Man movies, whose combined worldwide box office is over $3.9 billion. Now, he is all geared up for his next two films – Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While The Odyssey is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026, Brand New Day will be released two weeks later on July 31, 2026.

While it remains to be seen how these two films perform at the box office, let’s take a look at what Tom Holland’s last five live-action films earned at the worldwide box office and find out which one among them delivered the biggest theatrical profit over break-even.

Tom Holland’s Last Five Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the last five live-action wide theatrical releases starring Tom Holland and their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), along with their budgets and estimated theatrical break-even points (calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Uncharted (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $407.1 million

Budget: $120 million

Break-Even: $300 million

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.921 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

3. Chaos Walking (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $26.5 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.133 billion

Budget: $160 million

Break-Even: $400 million

5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $2.799 billion

Budget: $356 million

Break-Even: $890 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Avengers: Endgame: $1.909 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.421 billion Spider-Man: Far from Home: $733 million Uncharted: $107.1 million Chaos Walking: -$223.5 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers and calculations, it can be observed that among Tom Holland’s last five live-action wide theatrical releases, Avengers: Endgame delivered the biggest theatrical profit ($1.909 billion), followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.421 billion). On the other hand, one film, Chaos Walking, failed to reach its theatrical break-even point and did not turn a profit. Now, it will be interesting to see where Spider-Man: Brand New Day will land in this list.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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