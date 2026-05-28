Hollywood actor Matt Damon has featured in widely acclaimed films like Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the Bourne series, Ocean’s Eleven, The Departed, The Martian, Ford vs. Ferrari, and Oppenheimer, among others. He is regarded as one of the most consistent and bankable stars in Hollywood. His last wide theatrical release in a significant role was Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama, Oppenheimer, which earned $975.8 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

On the other hand, Tom Holland made his feature film acting debut in the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible. Later, he starred in Chris Hemsworth’s adventure film In the Heart of the Sea, before finally taking on the role of Spider-Man in multiple MCU blockbusters. So far, he has starred in three solo Spider-Man films whose combined worldwide earnings are over a staggering $3.9 billion.

Both Matt Damon and Tom Holland will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland and find out which actor has generated a better overall return over their budget among their biggest hits.

Matt Damon’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films & Budgets

Here is the list of the top five highest-grossing films starring Matt Damon, along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data) and estimated budgets.

Oppenheimer (2023): Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million | Budget: $100 million Interstellar (2014): Worldwide Earnings: $774.7 million | Budget: $165 million The Martian (2015): Worldwide Earnings: $630.6 million | Budget: $108 million Saving Private Ryan (1998): Worldwide Earnings: $482.4 million | Budget: $70 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001): Worldwide Earnings: $450.7 million | Budget: $85 million

Combined Worldwide Earnings: $3.314 billion

Combined Budgets: $528 million

Tom Holland’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films & Budgets

Take a look at the top five highest-grossing films starring Tom Holland, along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data) and estimated budgets.

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Worldwide Earnings: $2.799 billion | Budget: $356 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): Worldwide Earnings: $2.052 billion | Budget: $350 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Worldwide Earnings: $1.921 billion | Budget: $200 million Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Worldwide Earnings: $1.133 billion | Budget: $160 million Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Worldwide Earnings: $881 million | Budget: $175 million

Combined Worldwide Earnings: $8.786 billion

Combined Budgets: $1.241 billion

Earnings-to-Budget Performance Comparison

Based on the above figures and calculations, Matt Damon’s top five highest-grossing films earned a combined worldwide gross of $3.314 billion against a combined $528 million budget. This means they have generated a return of roughly 6.28x.

In comparison, Tom Holland’s top five highest-grossing films have a combined global gross of $8.786 billion against a combined $1.241 billion budget, implying a 7.08x return against budget.

Who Wins: Matt Damon or Tom Holland?

The above numbers indicate that Tom Holland’s top five biggest hits have delivered a bigger return on budget (7.08x) compared to Matt Damon’s still impressive 6.28x earnings-to-budget ratio. Interestingly, Tom Holland leads by a margin of just about 0.8x.

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