Tom Holland has emerged in recent years as one of the most prominent rising stars of Hollywood. He has garnered a massive fan following with his role in Marvel’s Spider-Man series, which also comes with cameos in Avengers movies. The young star has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry over the past few years, thanks to his astute movie choices.

The Uncharted star’s income is growing exponentially with his diversified income streams, investments, endorsements, and lucrative acting gigs. Let’s find out the net worth of the top Hollywood star.

Tom Holland’s Net Worth In 2025

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has amassed the bulk of his substantial wealth from his high-budget Marvel movies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the English actor’s net worth in 2025 is $25 million. With further MCU projects and major studio films lined up, the number is expected to increase significantly in the next couple of years.

Early Career & Rise To Fame

Holland began his journey as a child actor in a stage play named Billy Elliot the Musical. However, he got his first breakthrough role in 2016 when he became associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut as Peter Parker, the face underneath the Spider-Man mask, in the film Captain America: Civil War. His funny and charming personality helped him earn the love of his fans. His popularity and acting prowess solidified his claim in the Spider-Man franchise as he subsequently went on to star in more movies.

Income From Marvel & Other Film Projects

According to IMDb, Holland was paid a modest paycheck of approximately $250,000 for his first Marvel film, and the amount has increased steadily over the years. For Spider-Man: Homecoming, his gross earnings were $1.5 million, and for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the number was $4 million. His earnings more than doubled in the third instalment, which was approximately $10 million.

Beyond the MCU, his other films that performed well at the box office were Uncharted (2022), Cherry (2021), and The Devil All the Time (2020). These projects also added millions to Holland’s bank balance.

Brand Endorsements & Collaborations

The 29-year-old actor has collaborated with high-profile brands, including Prada, Audi, and Boss Fragrance, among others. These deals add to his substantial income every year. The earnings are between $3 million and $5 million annually.

Real Estate Investments

The Avengers star also has a few real estate holdings in his portfolio. According to reports, he has properties in London and Los Angeles that reflect his astute investment strategy, driven by long-term value growth.

Holland is also rumored to have diversified some of his income into stocks, funds, and other business ventures that provide passive income.

Production & Future Projects

The Hollywood star has also ventured into work off-camera. He has become involved as executive producer for projects like The Crowded Room, which shows his shift towards behind-the-scenes controls. This position boosts his earnings and also gives him a share in long-term profits.

Beer Company

The actor launched a non-alcoholic beer company, Bero, in 2023. He is one of the company’s co-founders and also its face. The exact ownership percentage is not clearly available; hence, it is difficult to estimate his earnings from the venture.

Tom Holland’s present net worth is not just a reflection of his success as Spider-Man but also his ability to leverage his acting fame into multiple income streams. The actor is establishing a multifaceted financial foundation that is expected to continue growing in the years to come.

