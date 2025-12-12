Liam Neeson carries a kind of rare and steady charm that slips into every role he touches, whether being a young mentor guiding a young Jedi or being a Nazi member who saved the lives of more than 1,000 innocent people during World War 2. This year, he made a leap into the box-office hit movie, The Naked Gun, where he brought himself into a space fans never expected. He stepped into the revived ‘90s comedy franchise that hit theaters in mid of this year and went on to earn over $100 million worldwide.

In simple words, it feels like another reminder that Neeson never stayed in one lane, no matter how strongly the Taken franchise shaped his image.

Liam Neeson wears a skirt in the upcoming Naked Gun remake. Hollywood’s humiliation rituals are completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/rofA4xQ8m7 — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) June 23, 2025

Liam Neeson Net Worth 2025

Liam Neeson’s net worth in 2025 stands at around $120 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), a figure shaped by decades of work and a career that kept reinventing itself. His income has always moved with the tide of his projects and never followed a fixed pattern. There were years when the flow was public, like when Forbes listed him among the highest-paid actors of 2013 with $32 million, and again in 2015 with $19.5 million. Even those numbers already feel dated, since his average from only those two years sits near $25.75 million.

The Roles That Raised Liam Neeson’s Value & Films That Paid Big

Neeson’s journey to success stretches back to the theater stages in Belfast and Dublin, where he learned how to fill a room before he learned how to command a camera. Hollywood took notice of him early, and by the early ‘90s, he was slipping into roles across film and television until a Broadway performance in Anna Christie caught Steven Spielberg’s eye. The ‘Schindler’s List’ pushed him into a different league, and from there he built a reputation that covered everything from mythic epics to grounded dramas.

Happy 64th birthday to Liam Neeson, seen here w/ Steven Spielberg filming ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993). pic.twitter.com/dJaP1TNIvJ — James Hancock (@colebrax) June 7, 2016

The money followed the spotlight as well. Early films like Gangs of New York and Batman Begins brought him around $2 million each. The ‘Wrath of the Titans’ pushed that to $7 million and ‘Non-Stop’ soared to $20 million.

Taken, however, shifted the entire landscape for him. He earned $5 million for the first film, then $15 million for the sequel and $20 million for the final chapter, closing the trilogy with $40 million in total. It is almost amusing that he once believed the first Taken would slip quietly into obscurity, a thought far from the reality that turned him into a full-blown action icon.

How Much Did Liam Neeson Earn from The Naked Gun?

As for The Naked Gun, the numbers remain private, but with a budget above $40 million and Neeson’s long history of strong payouts, his earnings likely sat above the $5 million mark.

