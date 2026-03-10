The stage seemed perfectly set when two powerhouse performers, Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, joined forces for the on-screen adaptation of one of literature’s most intriguing works: Mary Shelley’s iconic 1818 novel Frankenstein. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride arrived in theaters on March 6, 2026. However, the Gothic romance received mixed reviews from critics, earning a 58% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the audience response was relatively strong at 72%, the reception still didn’t seem strong enough to drive large numbers of moviegoers to theaters.

At the box office, The Bride debuted with a modest $7.1 million from 3,304 North American theaters. The opening weekend fell significantly short of the studio’s $16-18 million projections, landing roughly 55-60% below expectations. Internationally, the film added $6.3 million, bringing its worldwide total to $13.4 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Bride – Box Office Summary

North America: $7.1 million

International: $6.3 million

Worldwide: $13.4 million

With these early numbers, the film’s modest theatrical performance so far raises a key question: how far is The Bride from reaching its estimated box office break-even point relative to its production budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Bride: Budget & Break-Even Point (Estimated)

The Bride was produced on an estimated $80 million budget. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need to earn roughly $200 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

With its current global total at $13.4 million, The Bride still needs to raise approximately $186.6 million to reach the break-even threshold. Given its modest opening and the significant worldwide earnings required from here, reaching this milestone appears to be unlikely at this stage. However, the film’s long-term box office trajectory should become clearer in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

The Bride: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows a lonely Frankenstein monster (Christian Bale) who asks a brilliant scientist (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The experiment brings a murdered woman back to life as the Bride (Jessie Buckley), but her revival sparks romance, chaos, and a radical social movement. It also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Penelope Cruz in key supporting roles.

The Bride – Official Trailer

