The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the upcoming sequel to the 2023 animated adventure-comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is set to arrive in theaters on April 1, 2026. The original film was a massive global success, earning a staggering $1.361 billion worldwide. It ranked as the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, trailing only Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, which grossed $1.447 billion, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Projected 1st Weekend Domestic Box Office Earnings

According to the latest estimates, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently tracking for a $145 million-$160 million three-day opening weekend at the North American box office, with projections rising to $160 million-$175 million over the extended five-day period (as per Box Office Pro).

The scale of these projections becomes clearer when compared with other major releases this year. Scream 7 recently opened to $63.6 million domestically, marking the biggest opening weekend of 2026 so far. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling’s ambitious sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is projected to debut in the $45 million-$55 million range, which is still significantly below the predicted opening figures for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Can The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Beat The First Film?

Now, the big question is: can The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpass the opening weekend performance of its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in North America? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

The 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted with an impressive $146.4 million at the domestic box office, marking one of the biggest opening weekends for an animated film in recent years (as per Box Office Mojo). For comparison, 2025’s highest-grossing Hollywood film, Zootopia 2, opened to $100.3 million domestically.

With current projections placing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in the $145 million-$160 million opening weekend range, the sequel appears well-positioned to challenge, and potentially surpass, the debut of the first film. However, the final verdict will become clear once the movie arrives in theaters on April 1, 2026.

What’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie & The Super Mario Galaxy Movie All About?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the upcoming sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Official Trailer

