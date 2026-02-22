Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 is one of the most incredible box office success stories in modern cinema. According to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart, it is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025. Even a massively mounted venture like Avatar: Fire and Ash has struggled to catch up to the sequel’s dominant domestic and international numbers. Now nearing the end of its 13th week in theaters, the film continues to show exceptional weekday holds and steady weekend earnings.

After collecting a solid $3.8 million over the February 13-15 weekend, the Zootopia sequel added approximately $2.7 million between Monday and Friday, and the weekend is still on. This steady performance has lifted its North American total to $422.1 million. When combined with a massive $1.413 billion from international markets, Zootopia 2 has now reached a worldwide total of $1.835 billion.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $422.1 million

International: $1.413 billion

Worldwide: $1.835 billion

The film hasn’t just dominated 2025, but it has also become the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time globally. But raw box office is only part of the story. How does the sequel stack up against the other entries in the top ten list in terms of earnings-to-budget performance? Has Zootopia 2 also delivered the best return on budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Animated Films Worldwide

Here’s a list of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood animated movies of all time at the worldwide box office, including Zootopia 2, along with their estimated production budgets:

1. Zootopia 2 (2025)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.835 billion

: $1.835 billion Budget: $150 million

2. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.699 billion

: $1.699 billion Budget: $200 million

3. Frozen II (2019)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.454 billion

: $1.454 billion Budget: $150 million

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.361 billion

: $1.361 billion Budget: $100 million

5. Frozen (2013)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.287 billion

: $1.287 billion Budget: $150 million

6. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.243 billion

: $1.243 billion Budget: $200 million

7. Minions (2015)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.159 billion

: $1.159 billion Budget: $74 million

8. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.074 billion

: $1.074 billion Budget: $200 million

9. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.067 billion

: $1.067 billion Budget: $200 million

10. Moana 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.059 billion

: $1.059 billion Budget: $150 million

Earnings-to-Budget Ranking

To determine which film delivered the best financial efficiency, here is the ranking based on worldwide gross relative to production budget.

Minions (2015): 15.7x The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): 13.6x Zootopia 2 (2025): 12.2x Frozen II (2019): 9.7x Frozen (2013): 8.6x Inside Out 2 (2024): 8.5x Moana 2 (2024): 7.1x Incredibles 2 (2018): 6.2x Toy Story 4 (2019): 5.4x Toy Story 3 (2010): 5.3x

Despite becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film ever worldwide, Zootopia 2 ranks third in earnings-to-budget performance with a strong 12.2x return. It trails Minions (15.7x) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (13.6x), both of which benefited from lower production costs. Still, the Disney sequel is a rare case of a combination of record-breaking worldwide gross and massive profitability, making it one of the biggest animated commercial success stories.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Trailer

