India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final created celebrations across the country. While the Men in Blue lifted the trophy with pride, another moment quickly caught the internet’s attention. Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was seen celebrating the historic win with model Aditi Hundia, sparking curiosity about their relationship.

Photos and videos of the two celebrating together went viral on social media, leaving fans eager to know more about the woman often linked to the star cricketer. Here is everything you need to know about Aditi Hundia.

Who Is Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Aditi Hundia

Aditi Hundia first stepped into the spotlight through beauty pageants. She participated in Femina Miss India 2017, where she impressed judges and audiences as one of the finalists. Her big breakthrough came the following year when she won the Miss Diva Supranational 2018 title, which helped her gain national recognition.

Originally from Jaipur, Aditi reportedly completed her studies at St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur. Over the years, she has expanded her career beyond modeling and pageants. Today, she is also known as a social media influencer with over 399k followers and an entrepreneur, working with several fashion and lifestyle brands while reportedly building her own fashion label.

Aditi Hundia & Ishan Kishan: Rumoured Relationship Timeline

Aditi Hundia has often been linked to Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, with rumors about their relationship surfacing around the IPL 2019 season. At that time, she went viral on social media after being spotted supporting him during matches, leading fans to call her the “mystery girl” in the stands.

Although the pair has never officially confirmed their relationship, their social media interactions and public appearances together have frequently sparked speculation among fans.

Ishan Kishan’s Family On Relationship With Aditi Hundia

Earlier this year, Ishan Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, spoke about the cricketer’s personal life during an interview with ANI and shared a candid remark about Aditi. He reportedly said: “Aditi uski girlfriend hai. Jaipur mein rehti hai. Model hai. Miss India contest mein dusre number pe aayi thi. Hamari prashansa kar rahi thi. Keh rahi thi aapke dada abhi bhi sundar lagte hai. Chamakta hai unka chehra.”

He also added that the family would support Ishan’s choice when it comes to his personal life.

However, Ishan’s mother later clarified that marriage is not on the cards right now. She stated that the cricketer’s main focus is currently on his career and performances for Team India.

Aditi Hundia Steals the Spotlight During India’s World Cup Celebration

After India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Aditi Hundia once again became a trending name online as fans noticed her celebrating alongside Ishan Kishan. While neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship, their appearances together continue to keep fans curious.

For more stories from Cricket, stay tuned to Koimoi.

