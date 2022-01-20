Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever is not going down anytime soon. The fire of Pushpa is all over and recently Surya Kumar and Ishan Kishan from Mumbai Indians also imitated the hook step of Allu Arjun.

Sharing the post, Mumbai Indians wrote, “Inn dono ki batting bhi asharfi, Srivalli…🎶 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #Pushpa @surya_14kumar @ishankishan23”

The rage around the film is massive. Despite the pandemic and third wave, the film did exceptionally well at the box office. And Allu Arjun in his recent interaction had promised that part 2 of the film is going to be bigger and better.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was released in multiple languages along with Hindi, and has done exceptionally well in Hindi markets.

