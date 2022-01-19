Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released last month, has created quite a storm at the box office. The film which was released in Hindi version also turned out to be a huge success. Now Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade who is dubbed for the superstar opens up on his experience and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi Version.

Ever since the Telugu film was released in theatres, several critics and fans praised the superstar’s performance. The film established the south actor as a pan India star. Rashmika Mandanna, who played the female lead in the film, also appreciated her performance.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade who appeared in the Golmaal series, Dor, Om Shanti Om to name a few, also praised Allu Arjun‘s performance in Pushpa: The Rise. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said, “I would like to give credit to Allu Arjun ji for a phenomenal performance which made my job much easier. It is every actor’s dream to play a part like this and say lines like these. I didn’t have the opportunity to play that character as an actor, but I am happy that I could reach out to the audience through my voice.”

The Housefull 2 actor also said that the Telugu superstar’s performance made his job easier as he just had to complement his performance through his voice. Furthermore, he spoke about the film’s popularity and how his stardom is growing. He also revealed whether he will dub for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Shreyas Talpade said, “I had no clue about the film’s theatrical release. They said that the film is going to come on Goldmine Films. So, I said, when that happens, I can do it. But right now, I am in a time crunch with other commitments. I admire Allu Arjun ji’s work and with ‘Pushpa’ he has become a pan-India star. You can see the number of reels made with the dialogues of ‘Pushpa’. It’s pan-India; not just in the South. He is known as Pushpa now.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise has become a rage among the Allu Arjun fans. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song Oo Antava is a hit among the audience. The song ‘Srivelli’ is also trending on Instagram as well.

