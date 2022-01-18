Looking to put the massive reach of director Sukumar’s blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, to good use, the Hyderabad Traffic Police recently chose to use a picture of Allu Arjun from the film to create awareness among the public on the need to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, continues to have a strong run even after a month in theatres. Allu plays the character of Pushpraj in it.

In the poster put out by the police department, the superstar is seen wearing a checked shirt (from the movie) and riding a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasized how helmets save the lives of people and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers.

After taking the box-office by storm with a record collection of over 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books.

After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Prime Video last week.

Interestingly, the superstar’s Telugu action-drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo‘ (2020) is scheduled to release its dubbed Hindi version in cinemas on January 26.

