Kajol’s Maa witnessed a good jump on the first Sunday but the weekend collection of the film stands in the range of 18.5 – 18.8 crore at the most. Despite all the growth, and good word-of-mouth, Kajol’s horror film helmed by Vishal Furia has failed to hit the first milestone of 2025!

Kajol Misses The Top 10 Weekend

By any probability, Kajol has not been able to surpass the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood weekend of 2025. The tenth spot in the list of the top 10 Bollywood opening weekends of 2025 is claimed by Shahid Kapoor. His film Deva earned 19.43 crore in the opening weekend.

Maa Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, June 29, Maa earned in the range of 6.7 – 7 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the previous day which brought 6.26 crore at the box office. Hopefully, the film does not take a drastic drop on Monday and maintains its pace at the box office.

Kajol Fights Aamir Khan & Brad Pitt!

Kajol’s film has an intense fight with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Brad Pitt’s F1. Both films share the screen with mythological horror. The budget of Kajol’s film is supposedly moderate, and at this pace, it might easily walk the path to success!

Will Kajol Deliver A Hit?

It is still to be seen if Kajol delivers a box office hit with Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film is reportedly carrying a budget of 30 – 40 crore, and it might need to earn in the range of 60 – 80 crore to turn into a hit. At the current pace, it seems difficult but not impossible. All eyes on official numbers!

