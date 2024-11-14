Ajay Devgn had a brilliant start at the box office this year with the horror thriller Shaitaan starring R Madhavan. The film was a hit at the box office and everyone was expecting a superb year for the actor who promised to arrive with four films in 2024.

Ajay Devgn Box Office 2024

But Shaitaan’s box office dominance could not help Ajay Devgn retain stardom as he delivered one of the biggest flops of his career on Eid with Maidaan. The sports biopic clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and could not earn despite accolades!

He next arrived with another huge defaulter spoiling his screen presence with Tabu with a shoddy screenplay in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. He is finally aiming for a redemption of sorts at the box office with Singham Again.

650 Crore Invested

The four films starring the Shivaay superstar carry a cumulative budget of almost 665 crore. While Shaitaan was made on a budget of 65 crore, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a 100-crore biggie. Meanwhile, Maidaan, due to its postponement, inflated to a massive 250 crore as per various reports. Even Singham Again’s budget is said to be more than 250 crore! In total producers invested a massive 650+ crore on the superstar!

Ajay Devgn’s Total Earnings

Compared to the invested 650+ crore, the superstar has earned almost 450 crore, which is 67% of the invested money. However, he has delivered two disasters with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidaan. While Shaitaan was a hit, Singham Again might reach a plus point.

Check out the India net collection of all Ajay Devgn films released in the year 2024.

Singham Again: 234.30 crore*

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.20 crore

Maidaan: 53 crore

Shaitaan: 151 crore

Total: 450.50 crore

Ajay Devgn’s Box Office Records

While the actor could not nail any major records at the box office this year, except for Singham Again, which is turning into the highest-grossing Cop Universe film, surpassing Simmba’s 240 crore soon!

Hopefully, the actor seeks box office redemption with his upcoming slate in 2025.

