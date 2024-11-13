The battle continues between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Kartik Aaryan starrer is bridging the gap with each passing day as it continues its strong run. Ajay Devgn’s cop drama still leads with a marginal gap in footfalls. Scroll below to know the latest update on ticket sales after 11 days.

The journey began on November 1, 2024. Both biggies were released on the occasion of Diwali. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan took the lead in advance booking sales and surpassed expectations after the big release. The commercial potboiler Singham Again also clocked in a smashing debut weekend, but the mixed word-of-mouth gradually seems to be affecting the ticket sales.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 footfalls

As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has registered footfalls of 96 lacs in 11 days. It is one of the best-performing Diwali releases and has left behind South Indian releases, Amaran and Lucky Bhaskar, by a huge gap. But the 1 crore milestone is yet to be unlocked.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s directorial has clocked in ticket sales over 1 crore in 11 days. It is leading by almost 4 lacs compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is the best-performing Diwali 2024 release. The footfalls would have been much better if the cop drama had maintained strong momentum, but the dynamics have changed since the successful first week.

Will BB3 triumph?

Kartik Aaryan starrer has been holding its fort strong despite completing almost two weeks at the Indian box office. Even if one considers the collections, it is performing much better than Singham Again. With the current trends, it will soon reach the 1 crore milestone in footfalls and has a huge chance to surpass Ajay Devgn‘s film unless it shows some exceptional growth. Exciting times ahead!

