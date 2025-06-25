Angelina Jolie has touched the 50-mark. But does she look like she is 50? Over the years of her career, she has maintained her beauty and aged like a fine wine. Even now, when she walks on the red carpet, the cameras turn toward her and the paps start shouting her name. Angelina Jolie carries that aura. Apart from her beauty, she is known for being one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in Hollywood, who ruled the theatres and box offices with her stunning acting skills.

But being a celebrity means being scrutinized by the public. The Eternals actress is often asked about her facial beauty, as many people do not understand how she has stayed so beautiful even at this age. Many assumed that she had undergone plastic surgeries, but the actress has denied those speculations time and again. Scroll ahead to know everything about the secret behind her beauty.

Is Angelina Jolie’s Beauty A Result Of Cosmetic Surgery?

Recently, an Instagram video went viral, where a user named Dr Jonny Betteridge, an aesthetic doctor, broke down all the probable surgeries and procedures that Angelina Jolie may have done to her face. According to the doctor, she has done blepharoplasty, added some Botox, and rhinoplasty. In addition to that, he further analyzed that the actress has undergone eyelid surgery, cheek filler, lip enhancement, a chin implant, and a face and neck lift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jonny Betteridge (@drjb.aesthetics)

Dr Jonny Betteridge added that what makes these treatments look more effective is that their presence is subtle. It almost looks natural, and her face doesn’t seem to have extreme changes. There have been a lot of before-and-after analyses of Jolie’s facial structures. Over the years, many doctors have assumed that the actress has undergone a knife but she never accepted these speculations.

What Was Angelina Jolie’s Take On Plastic Surgery Rumors?

The rumors have always been rife about the Maleficent actress undergoing plastic surgery. But despite those speculations, she always admitted that she had never done anything to her face. In a 2010 interview with Daily Mail, she said, “I haven’t had anything done and I don’t think I will… I don’t plan to do it myself. But if it makes somebody happy then that’s up to them. I’m not in somebody else’s skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don’t plan to do it myself.”

angelina jolie 2014 vs 2021 and the only thing that changed was her hair pic.twitter.com/EzN75Bov7l — Angelina jolie content (@humansrightpunk) September 3, 2021

In another conversation with British Vogue in 2021, she shared, “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me. I’m looking forward to my 50s — I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride.”

Well, Angelina Jolie is 50 now and she looks gorgeous than ever. What do you think?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Ryan Gosling’s Favorite Comedy Was Once Critically Panned — Here’s Why It’s Now A Cult Favorite!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News