In 2011, Warner Bros. bet big on Green Lantern, thinking it’d be the shining spark to launch a DC movie universe. Everyone remembers Ryan Reynolds glowing like a human nightlight in a movie that flamed out on impact, not everyone knows how close the role came to landing in entirely different hands.

Turns out, the shortlist was wild. Before Reynolds sealed the gig, the studio was eyeing names like Jared Leto and Justin Timberlake. The truth came straight from the director’s mouth. Per FandomWire, in a resurfaced 2009 interview with MTV News, Green Lantern director Martin Campbell spilled the tea on what went down during casting.

“Jared Leto was very good. Timberlake was really good,” Campbell said. “They’re all good guys. They’re all very different, and they all came in and did terrific screen tests.” So yeah, this wasn’t just a wishful rumor. These stars actually auditioned for Green Lantern.

Why Were Jared Leto & Justin Timberlake In The Running To Lead Green Lantern?

So, why were Leto and Timberlake even on the radar? Warner Bros. was gunning for a star who could click with fans and first-timers alike. The pressure was on to make Green Lantern their answer to Iron Man. They needed charm, youth, and a face that could sell lunchboxes.

Because dominating the charts wasn’t enough, Justin Timberlake decided to see if he could charm his way onto the big screen, too. With roles in films like The Social Network, he was starting to prove he had chops. He had the charisma and fanbase and could probably pull off a flight suit. Warner Bros. liked what they saw. But he wasn’t alone.

Before diving into superhero mayhem, Jared Leto was busy perfecting his ‘haunted stare’ in indie films—and yeah, he brought all that broody energy to Hal Jordan. It wasn’t the obvious route, but it worked well enough for him to stay in the running. Campbell confirmed both gave “terrific” performances during screen tests, but something about Ryan Reynolds just clicked harder.

How Did Ryan Reynolds Get The Titular Role Green Lantern?

When Reynolds walked in, Campbell says he simply owned it. “Reynolds came in and just owned the role,” he said. “He has this thing you just can’t take your eyes off him.” That mix of snark and vulnerability made the difference. He had the fearless-pilot energy, sure, but he also brought a sense of fear and responsibility underneath.

“He has that likable smart-ass thing,” Campbell added. “But also vulnerability, which I thought was critical for Hal Jordan.” And just like that, Ryan Reynolds got the green light.

Unfortunately, the movie didn’t get the same approval from fans. Green Lantern became a box office misfire, sinking faster than you could say “Oa.” Critics slammed the messy script and overloaded CGI. Warner Bros.’ plans for a sprawling DC space saga fizzled out fast.

Leto still joined the DC Universe, just in a much darker shade. A few years later, he played the Joker in Suicide Squad, though that version also split fans. Timberlake, meanwhile, stayed far away from superhero tights and kept things light with comedy and drama roles.

In the end, Ryan Reynolds may have won the audition, but the role didn’t win anyone over. At least now, with this casting bombshell out in the open, fans can only wonder: What would a Justin Timberlake Green Lantern even sound like?

