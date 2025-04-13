Andrew Garfield didn’t just meet his childhood idol while filming The Social Network. He shared scenes with him. In 2010, when the Oscar-nominated film hit theaters, Garfield was still carving out his Hollywood identity. But working with Justin Timberlake? That was a full-circle moment.

During his Wired Autocomplete Interview, Garfield gave fans a peek into that surreal experience. “I wish I could be Justin when I was a kid,” he admitted, adding, “He brought s*xy back. That is no mean feat for one person to do.” Safe to say, Garfield wasn’t just acting on set. He was lowkey fanboying the whole time.

Justin Timberlake played Sean Parker, the flashy co-founder of Napster, in The Social Network, while Andrew Garfield portrayed Eduardo Saverin, Facebook’s ousted co-founder. Their characters clashed hard in the film. But behind the scenes? Totally different story. Garfield remembered Timberlake as “such a supportive dude,” especially during the intense laptop-smashing scene.

“Those are the special moments I hope I never take for granted,” he said in the same interview, reflecting on how Timberlake praised his performance right after they wrapped that scene. Before The Social Network, Andrew Garfield had already channeled his inner Justin Timberlake in Saturday Night Live’s Celebrity Family Feud sketch. He stepped into a faux JT persona with dance moves and diva energy.

Garfield’s version of Timberlake interrupted the opposing team, flirted with the ladies, and turned the stage into his own personal concert. It didn’t just kill on the live show. It became one of the top-searched moments tied to Garfield online.

Even The Amazing Spider-Man star wasn’t sure how the real Timberlake felt about that impression. But considering the former NSYNC star’s calm nature on set, chances are he appreciated the gesture. Garfield may not have nailed the singing, but he definitely captured Timberlake’s swagger.

That SNL sketch might have been hilarious, but Garfield’s real fan moment happened years earlier while shooting scenes side-by-side with the guy who ruled his teenage playlists. His appreciation went beyond music videos and dance breaks. He admired Timberlake’s full-on commitment to the craft.

Back on set, though, things weren’t always friendly. Their characters didn’t exactly vibe, and both actors leaned into the tension. Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake had to put that off-camera admiration on pause to sell the drama between Eduardo and Sean. That meant turning off the charm and turning up the animosity. It worked.

The Social Network earned critical praise, tons of awards buzz, and serious acting cred for Garfield. But personally? It gave him something even bigger – a front-row seat to his pop idol’s transition into film. And Justin Timberlake brought more than s*xy back. He brought inspiration.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When John Wayne Nearly Stormed The 1973 Oscars Stage Over An Unexpected Speech: “Had To Be Restrained By Six Men”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News