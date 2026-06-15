Scary Movie 6 has crashed at the box office in its second weekend. It is edging closer to the global haul of another Scary Movie installment, breaking into the franchise’s top three worldwide grossers. The film is chasing the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and that shall be its final major global mark. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Paramount’s R-rated movie collected $14.5 million in its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It crashed by 73.3% this weekend, from last weekend when it opened in theaters. It has reached $84.6 million at the box office in North America. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Scary Movie 5 to become the franchise’s 4th-highest-grossing installment.

Scary Movie 6 crosses the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 collected a solid $22.5 million in its second weekend at the international box office. It has performed better internationally than in North America, as it declined by 55.4% from its opening weekend. Scary Movie’s sequel has hit the $88.6 million overseas cume over 53 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $173.2 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is set to cross the $200 million mark next week.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $84.6 million

International – $88.6 million

Worldwide – $173.2 million

Inches away from beating Scary Movie 4’s global haul

According to the database, the parodic comedy is inches away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Scary Movie 4 to become the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing installment in the franchise. It is about $5 million away from surpassing Scary Movie 4‘s $178.6 million global haul as the franchise’s 3rd-highest-grosser.

Check out the global totals of the Scary Movie installments

Scary Movie — $278.0 million

Scary Movie 3 — $220.7 million

Scary Movie 4 — $178.3 million

Scary Movie 6 — $173.2 million

Scary Movie 2 — $141.2 million

Scary Movie 5 — $78.4 million

Scary Movie 6, released on June 5, is tracking to gross between $235 million and $255 million worldwide.

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