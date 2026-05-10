The Scary Movie franchise, a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films, including Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, was launched in 2000 with the first installment. That film turned out to be a box office triumph, grossing $278 million worldwide against a $19 million budget. Its success spawned four more films, but none of them surpassed the original’s global haul. So far, the franchise has generated a combined worldwide gross of nearly $900 million, indicating an impressive average worldwide gross of around $180 million per entry.

Now, fans of the franchise are waiting for the sixth installment, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026. While it remains to be seen if the upcoming Scary Movie film can become the highest-grossing entry in the series, let’s take a look at which one of the previous five films generated the highest profit beyond its estimated break-even point.

Scary Movie Franchise: Budget, Break-Even & Worldwide Totals

Here are the budgets, global earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), and estimated break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) of the first five Scary Movie films.

1. Scary Movie (2000)

Worldwide Total: $278 million

$278 million Budget: $19 million

$19 million Break-Even: $47.5 million

2. Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Worldwide Total: $141.2 million

$141.2 million Budget: $45 million

$45 million Break-Even: $112.5 million

3. Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Worldwide Total: $220.7 million

$220.7 million Budget: $48 million

$48 million Break-Even: $120 million

4. Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Worldwide Total: $178.3 million

$178.3 million Budget: $45 million

$45 million Break-Even: $112.5 million

5. Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Worldwide Total: $78.4 million

$78.4 million Budget: $20 million

$20 million Break-Even: $50 million

Theatrical Profits Over Break-Even (Estimated)

Scary Movie (2000): $230.5 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $100.7 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): $65.8 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $28.7 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): $28.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that the original Scary Movie film was not only the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, but it also generated the highest profit over its estimated theatrical break-even point. In fact, the first film delivered more than double the profit of Scary Movie 3, which ranks second on the list. On the other hand, the film that generated the least profit was Scary Movie 5. Now, it will be interesting to see where Scary Movie 6 ranks on this list.

Scary Movie (2026) – Official Trailer

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