The past couple of decades have been scary, with the release of several horror films. However, thanks to the brainchild of the Wayans brothers, Scary Movie and its several unbeatable installments, the horror seemed less dominating. Over the years, the films have made us roll over with their witty remarks and parodies of various horror films, from Scream to Saw and beyond. What’s interesting is that the ever-loved and long-lived franchise will set loose its chaos in theaters this year with Scary Movie 6. Before we hit the cinema halls to revisit good old memories and get rid of the scare, we are here with the Scary Movie ranking list.

The trailer of the upcoming Scary Movie was released on March 2, 2026. Bringing back the highly acclaimed cast of Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and others, Scary Movie 6 seems like another entry that will break records. Speaking of which brings us to the list of box office collections of previous Scary Movie entries, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. Scary Movie (2000)

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenen Ivory Wayans Rotten Tomatoes Score : 51%

: 51% Streaming On : Prime Video & Netflix

: Prime Video & Netflix Box Office Gross: $278 Million

Grabbing the top position on our list is the first installment of Scary Movie. This was the first time the world ever saw a ghost being chased, rather than humans gasping for their lives. For the most part, the Wayans brothers even raved about the Ghostface from the Scream entries in Scary Movie, released in 2000. The 2000s Scary Movie grossed a whopping $278 million worldwide.

2. Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Director: David Zucker

David Zucker Rotten Tomatoes Score : 36%

: 36% Streaming On : Prime Video & Netflix

: Prime Video & Netflix Box Office Gross: $220 Million

Coming to the second-highest-grossing outing in the Scary Movie film series. Scary Movie 3 hit the screens a year after Scary Movie 2 and earned almost as much as the first entry in the franchise. Scary Movie 3 collected $220 million at the global box office. The story of Scary Movie 3 follows the character Cindy, played by Anna Faris, who comes across a troublesome videotape. If you haven’t caught the plot yet, it is inspired by the cursed film series The Ring.

The film also brought in fresh and famous names, including Charlie Sheen as a local farmer, Tom, as well as Simon Rex, Leslie Nielsen, and Queen Latifah.

3. Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Director: David Zucker

David Zucker Rotten Tomatoes Score : 34%

: 34% Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video Box Office Gross: $178.2 Million

Scary Movie 4 hit the big screen in 2006 and again adapted several gory stories that left many people scared and sleepless. But after 2006, these same people may have become bullies for the already departed souls. Carrying the same charm, Scary Movie 4 earned $178 million at the global box office.

It should be noted that this is the second installment that was directed by David Zucker, after Scary Movie 3. The film series’ first two entries were helmed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, who also starred in the comedy entries.

4. Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenen Ivory Wayans Rotten Tomatoes Score : 13%

: 13% Streaming On : Prime Video & Netflix

: Prime Video & Netflix Box Office Gross: $141.2 Million

Scary Movie 2 performed a little less than the other entries. Written by Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Craig Wayans, Alyson Fouse, Greg Grabianski, and others, Scary Movie 2 earned $141 million at the global box office. Released in 2001, just a year after the highly acclaimed first installment, Scary Movie 2 followed the lives of high school students who are tricked by their professor into visiting a haunted mansion for a gruesome experiment. However, what comes next is unbearable for the light-hearted, gives you utter laughs, and has you gasping for air.

The group soon begins to experience paranormal activity and entities haunting and protecting the mansion. This movie parodied the tale from classic films such as The Exorcist and 1963’s The Haunting, as well as the 2000s Hollow Man, which starred Kevin Bacon, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, and others. Several storylines in the film also have an essence of The Amityville Horror.

5. Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Rotten Tomatoes Score : 4%

: 4% Streaming On : Prime Video & Apple TV

: Prime Video & Apple TV Box Office Gross: $78.3 Million

The latest in the film series turns out to be an entry that grossed far less than its predecessors. Scary Movie 5, released in 2013, grossed only $78 million. Directed by a new name, Malcolm D. Lee, the film not only parodied horror films but also science fiction entries.

Scary Movie 5 adapted its spoof plot from The Evil Dead (2013) and Mama, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Inception and even Matt Reeves’ Rise of the Planet of the Apes. However, it should be noted that the main frame of the movie is picked from the Paranormal Activity film series. The fifth entry showcases the life events of a husband and wife who welcome a newborn. However, a later plot reveals the tragedies that come with the child. A demon spirit is reported to have been stalking the home and the couple.

Looking at the reception the previous installment has received and the plot Scary Movie 6 is set to introduce, we can hope for a better collection than Scary Movie 5. As seen in the trailer, Scary Movie 6 will again parody horror films and some science fiction entries, including The Substance, Final Destination: Bloodline, Scream, Megan, and Terrifier 3. Other films that will be made fun of are Get Out, Smile, Weapons, MA, Sinners, Halloween, Longlegs, and more.

Scary Movie 6 Trailer

What are your thoughts on the upcoming entry in the Scary Movie film series?

