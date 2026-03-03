Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (Ghostface), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs, and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (Shorty), Shawn Wayans (Ray), Anna Faris (Cindy), and Regina Hall (Brenda) reunite in Scary Movie 6 alongside returning favorites and fresh faces.

Scary Movie 6 Trailer Brief Analysis

Scary Movie 6 is expected to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

Early impressions after watching Scary Movie 6 trailer pretty much linger on the fact that, this time around, too, the franchise is sticking to its core ideology, script, and screenplay nuances. Blending the spoof comedy genre with acutely pressed horror-filled moments was the essence that made Scary Movie popular among the fans. With the new trailer utilising this phenomenon sharply and in a meticulous manner, it seems the audience is in for another entertaining and engrossing treat.

Release Date, Detailed Cast & Crew

​Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film stars Marlon Wayans (also featured in 2025’s horror drama film Him), Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg​ Wayans, Kim Wayans, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott,​ Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber,​ Savannah Lee Nassif, and Sydney Park. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez are serving as the producers for Scary Movie 6.

Paramount Pictures is all set to release Scary Movie 6 on June 12, 2026.

‘SCARY MOVIE 6’ has wrapped filming In theaters June 12, 2026 pic.twitter.com/bY5ED35Bbs — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 24, 2025

Scary Movie 6 Official Trailer:

