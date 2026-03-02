Paramount Pictures has a major winner on its hands as Scream 7 storms the global box office and rewrites franchise history. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the horror slasher hit 3,540 theaters across North America, along with more than 53 international markets. From its first day in cinemas, the film showed clear signs of a breakout run.

Massive Domestic Debut Sets Franchise Record

According to Box Office Mojo, the Neve Campbell starrer Scream 7 collected $97.2 million worldwide against a reported $45 million budget. The figure marks the highest opening in the history of the horror franchise and ranks among the biggest opening weekends ever recorded for a horror film. Profitability is already within reach after a single weekend, giving Paramount strong early returns.

In North America, the film surged past projections with a $64.1 million haul in its opening 3-day frame. A striking per-screen average of $18,107 underlines the strong turnout across all 3,540 theaters. Previous franchise leader Scream VI debuted with $44.4 million, a number that now stands comfortably behind the new benchmark set by Scream 7.

Scream 7 Marks the 4th Highest Horror Opening in the Post-COVID Era

Among post-COVID horror releases, Scream 7’s debut ranks as the 4th highest.

Top 5 Biggest Post-COVID Horror Opening Weekends At The Domestic Box Office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $111 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $84 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $80 million Scream 7 – $64.1 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $64 million

Scream 7 Marks 8th Biggest Opening Ever for Horror Genre

It also stands as the 8th biggest opening of all time for a horror movie at the North American box office.

Top 10 Horror Movies With Biggest Weekend Openings

IT – $124.3 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $111 million IT: Chapter Two – $91.1 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $84 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $80 million Halloween – $76.2 million US – $71.1 million Scream 7 – $64.1 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $64 million Signs – $60.1 million

Scream 7 Scores 8th Biggest Opening Day of All Time For February Releases

February records at the North American box office also felt the impact, with Scream 7’s first weekend gross landing as the 8th biggest February opening ever across all genres.

Top 10 Friday Opening Days for February

Black Panther – $202 million Deadpool – $132.4 million Quantumania – $106.1 million Captain America: Brave New World – $88 million Fifty Shades of Grey – $85.2million The Passion of Christ – $83.8 million The Lego Movie – $69.1 million Scream 7 – $64.1 million Sonic The Hedgehog – $58 million Hannibal – $58 million

Scream 7 Adds $33.1 Million from International Markets – Surpasses Scream VI

Overseas markets added another strong layer to the launch. International territories delivered $33.1 million, setting a new franchise record and surpassing Scream VI, which had posted $22.6 million internationally at debut.

Scream 7 Box Office Summary

North America – $64.1 million

International – $33.1 million

Worldwide – $97.2 million

Early projections had suggested a worldwide start in the $60 million to $70 million range. A $97.2 million global debut places Scream 7 far ahead of those estimates, confirming one of the strongest horror launches in recent years and securing its place as the highest 3-day opening in franchise history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

