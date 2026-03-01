Chris Hemsworth’s new crime thriller, Crime 101, is facing a tough run at the box office, yet the film has managed to cross a notable mark in North America. Directed by Bart Layton, the project arrived with strong critical praise and a cast packed with major Hollywood names. Strong reviews, however, have not translated into strong ticket sales so far.

Crime 101 Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Crime 101 has earned $48.9 million worldwide against a reported $90 million budget. Domestic earnings account for 56.4% of the total, with $27.5 million collected in 15 days. Overseas markets have delivered $21.3 million, a figure that places the film well behind other releases currently in theaters, including Sony’s GOAT and Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $27.5 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $48.9 million

Distributed by Amazon MGM, the film began its run with a modest $14.2 million opening weekend from 3,161 theaters, securing third place on the weekend charts. Audience response did not hold in the following days. During its second weekend, earnings fell 61.4%, bringing in $5.5 million while maintaining the same theater count. The drop signaled a clear slowdown in audience interest.

Third Weekend Performance & Theater Count Reduction

Friday numbers at the start of the third weekend offered a brief lift. The film lost 554 theaters, reducing its footprint, yet it collected around $920k. The figure marked a 118.7% jump from Thursday’s $420k and reflected a 40.2% dip compared to last Friday’s $1.5 million. Even with that daily rise, overall performance continues to trail expectations set by its large production cost.

With the third weekend still in progress, projections indicate the film is heading toward becoming the first major flop of 2026. Recovery appears unlikely unless international markets deliver unexpected growth in the coming days.

Crime 101 vs Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet Box Office Comparison

Even amid the struggle, Crime 101 has managed to surpass Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet in North America. Zhao’s Oscar contender, nominated for eight Academy Awards, was produced on a $35 million budget and earned $87.1 million worldwide. Of that total, $23.2 million came from domestic markets. While Crime 101 remains far behind in global totals, it has edged past Hamnet domestically.

The coming weeks will determine how much further Crime 101 can add before its run in theaters comes to a close.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

