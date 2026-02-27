Chris Hemsworth is facing another difficult box office chapter as Crime 101 struggles to deliver strong numbers. The crime thriller, directed by Bart Layton, arrived in theaters on February 13 alongside Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights and Sony’s animated feature GOAT.

Crime 101 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a reported $90 million budget, Crime 101 has earned $47.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic earnings stand at $26.2 million, accounting for 55.1% of the total gross. International markets have delivered $21.4 million so far. The split highlights a slightly stronger response at home, though neither market has delivered breakout numbers.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $26.2 million

International – $21.4 million

Worldwide – $47.6 million

In North America, the film has managed to stay among the top 5 titles on the charts. Daily earnings, however, remain far below those of Wuthering Heights and GOAT. Backed by Amazon MGM, the project carried major star power, including Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo. Audience turnout has not matched expectations either domestically or overseas.

Holdover titles such as Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 are already nearing the end of their theatrical runs. Many expected Crime 101 to take advantage of that window. But current figures show it has not capitalized on the opportunity.

Crime 101 Budget & Break-Even Target

To break even, the crime thriller reportedly needs around $225 million worldwide. With $47.6 million collected so far, the path ahead looks difficult. Reaching even the $90 million production budget appears uncertain, placing the film at risk of becoming another major setback for Amazon MGM.

Crime 101 Surpasses In the Heart of the Sea At The Domestic Box Office

Crime 101 has domestically outgrossed Hemsworth’s 2015 action-adventure failure, In the Heart of the Sea, which also starred Cillian Murphy. That film, produced on a massive $100 million budget, earned only $94.3 million worldwide, with $25 million coming from North America. Crime 101 may be heading toward a similar fate globally, but at least on the domestic front, it has managed to move past one of Chris Hemsworth’s earlier misfires.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

