Hoppers is gaining momentum at the domestic box office on its first discounted Tuesday. The Pixar original has surpassed a key milestone at the North American box office on its first discounted Tuesday, and it has been drawing family audiences throughout the week. The reduced ticket prices further fueled its midweek surge, pushing it past another key domestic benchmark in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature surpassed The Wild Robot’s opening-weekend collection to become the biggest among original animated films post-COVID. It has no competition at the box office and is ruling at #1 isolated. The film has a reported budget of $150 million, and it must keep this momentum going to succeed at the box office.

Hoppers’ box office collection on the 1st Tuesday in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Hoppers exploded on its first discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. It collected a solid $4.4 million on its first Tuesday at the box office in North America. The film has collected more than The Wild Robot’s $3.1 million first Tuesday gross. It is also more than Onward‘s $4.1 million and Coco’s $3.3 million first Tuesday collections.

Crosses $50 million at the domestic box office

The Pixar original has crossed the $50 million milestone at the box office in North America. Although small, it is a key milestone, and it has achieved this feat in just five days. The upcoming spring break will undoubtedly boost the film’s collection further. After five days, the domestic total of the film stands at $52.5 million cume. It is on track to beat Onward, Wish, and Elio in its second weekend only.

Hoppers collected $41.9 million at the overseas box office on its opening weekend, and after adding the domestic total, the worldwide cume has reached $94.5 million. It will soon cross $100 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $52.5 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $94.5 million

