Trisha Krishnan has been entertaining us for over two decades now and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, if we talk about her box office game, it has become bigger and better in the post-COVID era. Overall, she has had 10 theatrical releases post-pandemic, and five of them scored big globally. With her latest release, Karuppu, the actress has quietly crossed the 2200 crore mark in gross collections, which is impressive.

From Ponniyin Selvan 1 to Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan’s strong box office run post-COVID

The post-COVID era for Trisha started with Ponniyin Selvan 1. It was a big success, grossing a whopping 489.51 crore worldwide. It was followed by Raangi, which grossed an estimated 11 crore. Ponniyin Selvan 2 again scored big, grossing 344.71 crore. It was followed by another dismal grosser, The Road, which earned an estimated 2 crore. Her fifth release, Leo, smashed a staggering 606.42 crore gross.

Identity marked Trisha Krishnan’s sixth release, which grossed 17.26 crore. It was followed by Vidaamuyarchi, which recorded a gross business of 135.23 crore. Good Bad Ugly scored 248.94 crore gross, while Thug Life grossed 98.02 crore. Her latest release, Karuppu, is still running in theaters and has earned 310.77 crore gross worldwide in 27 days.

Karuppu pushes Trisha beyond the 2200 crore mark

Overall, Trisha Krishnan enjoys a cumulative gross collection of a whopping 2263.86 crore at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. If we look closely, Karuppu has clearly helped the actress enter the 2000 crore club silently and go past the 2200 crore mark. With a bit of push, the film could have helped her reach the 2300 crore mark, but it won’t now because of its slow pace.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Trisha Krishnan’s post-COVID releases:

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore

Raangi – 11 crore

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore

The Road – 2 crore

Leo – 606.42 crore

Identity – 17.26 crore

Vidaamuyarchi – 135.23 crore

Good Bad Ugly – 248.94 crore

Thug Life – 98.02 crore

Karuppu – 310.77 crore

Total – 2263.86 crore

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