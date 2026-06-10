Alia Bhatt and Sharvari led Alpha is releasing in theatres on July 3, 2026. The expectations are sky-high because YRF is coming up with the first-ever high-budget female spy film in Bollywood. But can Shiv Rawail’s directorial enter the top 10 highest female-centric openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Alpha teaser received mixed reviews!

The teaser looked promising. However, a large section expressed their disappointment. While some felt Alia Bhatt wasn’t suited to the role of an 18-year-old, others weren’t happy with her portrayal as a fierce spy. If that isn’t it, netizens also pointed out similarities with several Hollywood films and alleged that the teaser was copied.

Unfortunately, the Alpha teaser did not open to nationwide acceptance, as one would expect. All eyes are now on the trailer, which will significantly impact advance booking trends.

How much does it need to enter the top 10 female-led openers in Bollywood?

Alpha will have to make an opening of 7.53 crore+ to beat Raazi and secure a spot on the list. Alia Bhatt’s last theatrical release, Jigra, earned 4.55 crore on its opening day. This means YRF’s spy action thriller must make at least a 65% higher debut.

Check out the top 10 highest female-centric Bollywood openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Stree 2: 64.80 crore Veere Di Wedding: 10.70 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.50 crore Crew: 10.28 crore The Dirty Picture: 9.54 crore Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi: 8.75 crore | Dear Zindagi: 8.75 crore Ragini MMS 2: 8.43 crore The Kerala Story: 8.03 crore Mary Kom: 8 crore Raazi – 7.53 crore

More about Alpha

The ensemble cast also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and will compete against Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do at the box office.

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