Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi is now chasing the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. It will conclude its opening weekend on a successful note, as over 50% budget has already been recovered. Jeethu Joseph‘s directorial is also on track to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Peddi collected 9.65 crore on day 6. It saw a 20% drop compared to 12.05 crore collected on the first Monday. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which may gradually reflect in footfalls. But so far, the hold has been favorable, especially due to the absence of competition in the Telugu belt.

The total earnings at the Indian box office come to 179.35 crore net after 6 days. Ram Charan starrer is already the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. It is now chasing Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (220.99 crore) to steal the #1 spot. It is on track to beat the action comedy, which is about 41.64 crore away.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 51 crore

Day 2: 26.9 crore

Day 3: 29.10 crore

Day 4: 32.15 crore

Day 5: 12.05 crore

Day 6: 9.65 crore

Total: 179.35 crore

What is Peddi’s budget?

The Telugu sports action drama is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of 350 crore. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 51% of the total investments. Peddi still needs 170.65 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone. Only time will tell if Ram Charan can deliver a success at the Indian box office.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 179.35 crore

Budget recovery: 51%

India gross: 211.63 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Athiradi Worldwide Box Office Day 27: To Conclude Its Run As Basil Joseph’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News