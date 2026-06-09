Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, has done well so far if we look at collections in isolation, but considering the scale and the budget, the performance has been underwhelming so far. On the first Monday, day 5, the film witnessed a major drop, but it is still currently the second-highest-grossing film of the Mega Power Star, and as a solo lead, it has already emerged as his top grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

On the first Monday, day 5, the Telugu sports action drama grossed 14.21 crore in India, taking the overall domestic collection to 200.24 crore gross (169.7 crore net). Overseas, it has grossed 47 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 247.24 crore gross. While word of mouth is mixed, the film is likely to comfortably hit the 300 crore milestone.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 169.7 crore

India gross – 200.24 crore

Overseas gross – 47 crore

Worldwide gross – 247.24 crore

All set to unleash a major milestone

As we can see, Peddi has earned 247.24 crore gross in 5 days. So, it needs only 2.76 crore more to hit the 250 crore milestone worldwide, which will be achieved today, on day 6. With this, it will be Ram Charan’s first solo lead film to earn 250 crore at the worldwide box office. Overall, it’ll be his second film to do so after RRR.

Among Ram Charan’s top grossers, Peddi is holding the second spot and will conclude the run in the same position, as RRR (1275.51 crore) is out of reach.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s top 5 grossers globally:

RRR – 1275.51 crore Peddi – 247.24 crore (5 days) Rangasthalam – 212.05 crore Game Changer – 185.06 crore Magadheera – 132.65 crore

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

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