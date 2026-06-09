Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the titular role, had a fantastic start at the Indian box office but failed to match that level on any day of the opening weekend. After an underwhelming weekend, all eyes were set on its first Monday performance, and as expected, the magnum opus witnessed a huge decline. Compared to the day 1 collection, the film witnessed a brutal drop of over 70%. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

How much did Peddi earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Telugu sports action drama had an average occupancy of 22% on the first Monday, day 5, scoring an estimated 12.05 crore. Compared to day 1’s 51 crore (excluding paid previews), it saw a massive 76.37% drop. Ideally, the film should have dropped by 50% or less, but here, the drop was harsher, thus failing the Monday test. Overall, it has earned 169.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 200.24 crore gross.

In isolation, Peddi has amassed a good number in the first 5 days, but considering the scale and budget, the performance has been underwhelming. Also, since word of mouth is mixed, the film must try to score as much as possible in the 8-day extended first week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid Previews – 18.5 crore

Day 1 – 51 crore

Day 2 – 26.9 crore

Day 3 – 29.1 crore

Day 4 – 32.15 crore

Day 5 – 12.05 crore

Total – 169.7 crore

Budget and verdict

Peddi was made on a budget of a whopping 350 crore, making it Ram Charan’s third-most-expensive film after RRR (550 crore) and Game Changer (450 crore). Against this cost, it has earned 169.7 crore net in 5 days, thus recovering 48.49% of the budget. While the recovery pace is good, expected drops in the coming days might make things difficult for the film.

Box office summary:

Budget – 350 crore

India net collection – 169.7 crore

Recovery – 48.49%

Deficit – 180.3 crore

Deficit% – 51.51%

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