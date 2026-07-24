The Odyssey India Box Office Day 7: Becomes No. 1 Hollywood Grosser Of 2026( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Instagram )

The Odyssey has ended its first week at the Indian box office, and it has been an impressive ride. Hollywood biggies are mostly front-loaded, which tends to lose the momentum after the first weekend, but Christopher Nolan’s directorial kept ticket counters busy even on weekdays, fetching good numbers from Monday to Thursday. In the meantime, it crossed the 80 crore mark and also surpassed the lifetime collection of the sensational hit, Obsession. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored an estimated 6.5 crore on the first Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 6.89 crore, it dropped by just 5.66%, thus maintaining a stronghold. Overall, it has earned 86.29 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 101.82 crore gross. With this, it has become Hollywood’s first film of the year to score a century in gross collections. During the second weekend, it will also enter the 100 crore club in net collections.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.9 crore

Day 3 – 19.84 crore

Day 4 – 7.76 crore

Day 5 – 8.33 crore

Day 6 – 6.89 crore

Day 7 – 6.5 crore

Total – 86.29 crore

Becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026

With 86.29 crore net, The Odyssey has surpassed Obsession (86.29 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It’s a big achievement, and now, the film eyes the 100 crore net milestone. Given the strong word-of-mouth, there’s also a chance of hitting the 150 crore mark in net collections.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

The Odyssey – 86.29 crore (7 days) Obsession – 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

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