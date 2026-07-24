Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Surpasses Deadpool & Wolverine’s Pre-Sales( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is crushing pre-sales numbers at the box office in China. The Tom Holland starrer has surpassed the entire pre-sales collections of Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the box office in China to set a new record for comic book movies post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s pre-sales collection at the box office in China

Brand New Day completes its 6th day of pre-sales at the box office in China. It has collected $4.5 million in six days for the July 28 to August 2 period. There are still five days left for advance bookings, and more screenings will open for booking soon. It has reportedly crushed every comic book movie’s pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame.

6-day pre-sales breakdown

Tuesday previews – $876k

Wednesday, opening day – $2.5 million

Thursday, day 2 – $346k

Friday, day 3 – $226k

Saturday, day 4 – $423k

Sunday – $83k

Total – $4.5 million

Beats Deadpool & Wolverine’s entire pre-sales collection at the China box office

According to Luiz Fernando’s X post, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the pre-sales collection of Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as the biggest pre-sales for comic book movies post-COVID. For the unversed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collected $3 million, and Deadpool & Wolverine collected $3.7 million in pre-sales.

The upcoming Spidey movie will record one of the biggest opening weekends at the Chinese box office for comic book movies. It could also beat Godzilla vs Kong for the 3rd-biggest debut post-COVID among Hollywood films in China.

The film follows Peter Parker as he navigates life in anonymity four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten his identity, he continues fighting crime as Spider-Man in New York City, only to face a dangerous new threat while his powers undergo an unexpected transformation. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released worldwide on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Evil Dead With Less Than $50M Left To Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News