Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Can It Join Avatar, Avengers: Endgame & Others While Rewriting Spider-Man History? (Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland as Spidey for the fourth time, and fans are all excited. Before Avengers: Doomsday, this upcoming superhero film is said to be important, and the ground-level buzz is insane. The opening weekend projection alone for the domestic (North America) territory is exceeding $250 million, clearly indicating the hype it has generated among movie buffs. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the film could be the first Spider-Man movie to enter the $2 billion club at the worldwide box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an event film!

The upcoming magnum opus marks a new chapter in the life of Peter Parker, as in the ending of No Way Home, his identity was erased from everyone’s memory. So, there’s genuine interest among movie buffs in knowing how things proceed. Also, from the MCU perspective, it’s an important outing, as the events of Brand New Day take place chronologically just before Avengers: Doomsday.

As usual, some wild theories about epic crossovers and villains are doing the rounds. Such theories have created a sense of urgency among moviegoers to buy tickets. On the whole, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a true event film, and everyone is excited to witness it on the big screen.

Thunderous opening on the cards

Given the buzz all over, Spider-Man: No Way Home is projected to fetch epic numbers in its opening weekend. The early tracking suggests a fantastic start of $500 million+ at the worldwide box office. Out of this, the domestic market is expected to contribute a whopping $250-$300 million during the first weekend. Such a start will set the stage for a strong total over its lifetime run.

Brand New Day has a chance to rewrite Spider-Man history

Till now, no Spider-Man movie has scored $2 billion at the worldwide box office, but the upcoming magnum opus has a golden opportunity to make history. The highest-grossing Spider-Man movie to date is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which amassed a massive $1.92 billion and showed the potential of the movie series. Considering the strong buzz leading to the release date, Brand New Day definitely has a shot at the $2 billion club globally.

Beyond its domestic market, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a hot property worldwide, especially in Asian countries such as India and China. Being a front-loaded film, expect fireworks in the opening week, and with good word-of-mouth, the film might surprise everyone. So yes, it’s definitely a contender to become the first Spider-Man movie to score $2 billion, thus joining Titanic, Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Ne Zha 2 in the elite club.

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