Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Advance Booking Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading for a phenomenal opening at the Indian box office. It is still 8 days away from the big release, but the advance booking sales are already at their peak. The Marvel superhero flick has registered the second-best ticket sales of 2026 at the national cinema chains. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Sells 1.6 lakh+ tickets in India

According to the latest update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered 1.6 lakh+ ticket sales across the national cinema chains – PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is witnessing unbelievable trends with 300K+ ticket sales on BookMyShow alone.

Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo co-starrer may earn as high as 48 crore net on its opening day. It will register the second biggest opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Avengers: Endgame (53.10 crore).

2nd best pre-sales of 2026 at national cinema chains!

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, Spider-Man: Brand New Days has surpassed Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which sold 1.45 lakh tickets via advance booking. It has registered the second-highest ticket sales of 2026 in India, staying only behind Dhurandhar 2. With 8 more days to go, it will be exciting to see where Tom Holland starrer eventually lands.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of 2026 at the national cinema chains in India (via advance booking):

Dhurandhar The Revenge 9.25 lakh Spider-Man Brand New Day: 1.60 lakh+ Border 2: 1.45 lakh The Odyssey: 1.4 lakh Bhooth Bangla: 72K Cocktail 2: 70K Welcome To The Jungle: 52K Alpha: 40K Dhamaal 4: 38K Ikkis: 35K

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel superhero film will release on July 30, 2026. It is the 38th film in the MCU and the fourth installment of the Spider-Man film series. It is Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

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