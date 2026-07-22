Jan Neta Box Office Day 1 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

H Vinoth’s Tamil political action thriller Jana Nayagan is enjoying massive pre-release buzz. Thalapathy Vijay starrer will release as Jan Neta in the Hindi belt. It is confirmed to enter the top 3 highest openings by South films in 2026 in India. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Jan Neta Advance Booking for day 1

According to Sacnilk, Jan Neta has made an advance booking worth 48 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It has sold 1.7K tickets from 1.3K shows across the nation. The film will rely heavily on spot bookings and battle against Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle, and other Bollywood competitors in the Hindi belt.

3rdd best opening for a South film loading in Hindi!

In advance booking alone, Jan Neta has surpassed the opening day collection of Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham, which collected 20 lakh. It is set to make the third biggest opening for a South film in the Hindi language in 2026. The Tamil political action thriller will stay behind The Raja Saab and Peddi.

Check out the top Hindi openings by South films in 2026 in India (net collection):

The RajaSaab – 6 crore Peddi – 3 crore Nagabandham – 20 lakh

More about Jan Neta

The ensemble cast also features C. Joseph Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. It is produced by KVN Productions.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer witnessed multiple roadblocks ahead of its release. It was initially scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, but was postponed at the last minute due to issues between the producers and the CBFC. Later, the film unexpectedly leaked online. Despite all the obstacles, it is enjoying a good pre-release buzz at the box office.

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