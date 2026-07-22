Bol Bol Rani Box Office: Sai Tamhankar Suffers A Major Setback After Tumbadchi Manjula’s Big Success ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Bol Bol Rani, starring Sai Tamhankar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Subodh Bhave, and others, was released last Friday (July 17) amid low buzz. It opened with dismal numbers, and while there was an upward graph over the weekend, overall collections were extremely low. On weekdays, the film showed no signs of a turnaround, thus sealing its fate as a disaster at the Indian box office. Let’s find out where it stands after 5 days!

The Marathi comedy-crime-mystery-thriller received mixed to decent reviews from critics, and among audiences, too, it has a similar word of mouth. Due to poor pre-release buzz, it scored a negligible 2 lakh on opening day and failed to create any urgency among moviegoers. As a result, the film hasn’t even crossed the 20 lakh mark.

How much did Bol Bol Rani earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

After scoring 13 lakh in the opening weekend, Bol Bol Rani scored a dismal 1 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. It was followed by another 1 lakh on Tuesday, day 5. Overall, it has earned just 15 lakh net at the Indian box office. It equals 17 lakh gross. Given the poor trending, the film is expected to conclude its run after the opening week, scoring 17-19 lakh net in its lifetime run.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 2 lakh

Day 2 – 5 lakh

Day 3 – 6 lakh

Day 4 – 1 lakh

Day 5 – 1 lakh

Total – 15 lakh

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word on the budget, Bol Bol Rani was reportedly made at 2.5-3 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 15 lakh net so far, recovering just 6-5% of the total budget. From here, the film is expected to add just a couple of lakhs more to the tally, leading to a disastrous recovery and a massive deficit. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 2.5-3 crore

India net collection – 15 lakh

Recovery – 6-5%

Deficit – 2.35-2.85 crore

Deficit% – 94-95%

Verdict – Flop

Sai Tamhankar misses a hat-trick of successful films

With this outcome, Bol Bol Rani has broken Sai Tamhankar’s success streak. After Gulkand and Tumbadchi Manjula, she had a chance to deliver a hat-trick of successes, but it didn’t happen. For those who don’t know, Sai’s last film, Tumbadchi Manjula, was a huge success. Made on a reported budget of 6 crore, it made a whopping 172.66% returns by earning 16.39 crore net.

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