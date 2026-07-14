Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Om Bhutkar, Sai Tamhankar, and others, had a glorious run, exceeding expectations at the Indian box office. Released amid good pre-release buzz, the film started off on a decent note and enjoyed consistent footfalls week after week. As a result, it emerged as a big success story and had its share of audiences despite new releases. Now, after spending well over a month in theaters, it has wrapped up its run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Marathi horror-comedy was released on June 5 and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among audiences, it enjoyed a favorable word of mouth. Thanks to a well-cut trailer, initial footfall was there, but later, positive word of mouth came into play, leading to a strong run despite another Marathi biggie, Deool Band 2, spitting fire at the Indian box office.

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office?

Tumbadchi Manjula registered a start of 54 lakh on its day 1, and over its lifetime run, the film multiplied its opening-day collection by 30 times. As per the closing collection update, the horror-comedy scored an estimated 16.39 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 19.34 crore gross. This is a solid total, making it one of the biggest successes of the Marathi film industry in 2026.

Box office verdict of Tumbadchi Manjula

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore. Against this cost, it scored 16.39 crore net, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 10.36 crore. Calculated further, it equals 172.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 16.39 crore

ROI – 10.36 crore

ROI% – 172.66%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Makarand Anaspure, Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. It has an excellent rating of 9 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Rukmini Vasanth Eyes A Hat-Trick Of 50 Crore Net Openers With Toxic & Dragon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News