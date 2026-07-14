Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Exorcist ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Obsession is one of the biggest original horrors of the decade, or even this century. The movie has beaten some modern horror movies and is now inches away from surpassing the horror classic The Exorcist at the worldwide box office. It is still earning at the box office, hence surpassing this classic horror is a piece of cake for the Curry Barker movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is edging closer to the $450 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is the biggest original horror movie of this century. Made on a micro budget, the film is a horror phenomenon. It has surpassed Hollywood hits like Bad Boys for Life and many other franchise movies.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession crossed the $250 million mark at the domestic box office during this weekend. The Curry Barker sensation collected $253.4 million so far at the North American box office. Internationally, the movie stands at $173.3 million cume. It is also still loved in the overseas markets. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total reached $426.7 million cume. It is on track to hit the $450 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $253.4 million

International – $173.3 million

Worldwide – $426.7 million

Inches away from surpassing the global haul of The Exorcist

Released in 1973, The Exorcist was the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with nine others. It won two Academy Awards: Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium, and Best Sound. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $430.8 million worldwide during its run.

Obsession is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Exorcist. It will put the film in an elite group in the horror genre. The Curry Barker movie will beat the 1973 classic this week. It has fallen below the $1 million mark at the box office, ending its 55-day streak.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession was released in the theaters on May 15.

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