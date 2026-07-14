From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, Check Out Who Has The Most Expensive Bollywood Home ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

Mumbai, they say, is a city of dreams. Additionally, the city is also home to some of the biggest Hindi movie stars. Most actors have chosen to build their homes in the plush neighbourhoods of Bandra, Juhu and Versova. Over the years, some of Bollywood’s biggest names have invested in multi-crore sea-facing homes across the city. So, who owns the most expensive home in Mumbai? Shah Rukh Khan might be the first name that comes to mind, but that is no longer the case.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor purchased land in Pimpri village in Pune. The actor reportedly paid 16.42 crore for 257 acres. The purchase has also sparked considerable interest in his real estate portfolio.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill Residence

( Photo Credit – Facebook )

When talking about the Rockstar actor’s real estate, one that stands out is his lavish mansion in Mumbai. He, along with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, moved into their Pali Hill bungalow last year. Ranbir reconstructed an old family-owned building and transformed it into his primary residence. He named the home Krishna Raj after his grandmother. Today, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha live in the lavish bungalow, while Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, lives on one of its floors. According to a Hindustan Times report, the home is worth Rs 350 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Next on the line is Bollywood’s King- Shah Rukh Khan. His home, Mannat, has been a landmark of the city for years now. His fans treat the place like a pilgrimage. Many visit the city just to see the superstar’s palatial home and click a picture outside the gate, where the word Mannat glows in a big, bright font. The home, which is where Khan and his wife and three kids reside, was bought by the actor in 2001 for 13 crore. According to reports, the house is currently valued at 200 crore owing to its prime location and celebrity status. The bungalow has an area of 20000 sq ft.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

This is Amitabh Bachchan’s primary residence in Mumbai. This sprawling landmark building has been home to the Bachchahn family for over 3 decades now. Amitabh Bachchan was gifted this home by director Ramesh Sippy as remuneration for his role in the iconic film Satte pe Satta. According to a Times of India report, the home’s current valuation is between 100 and 200 crore.

Shilpa Shetty’s Kinara

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

She built her name with her acting career. From here, she also proved to be a successful entrepreneur by capitalizing on her restaurant business and fitness journey. The actress is also married to businessman Raj Kundra, who brings his share of wealth. The couple lives in a luxury palace-like home in Juhu, which is valued at 100 crore, as reported by News18.

Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The modest-looking sea-facing building at Bandstand in Bandra is home to the Khan family. Salman Khan has lived in the building his whole life with his parents and brothers. The actor did not move out of the apartment even after becoming a huge star. He has a 1 BHK apartment on the first floor of the building. But don’t be fooled by the term “1 BHK”. According to multiple reports, the 1 BHK is reportedly valued at 16 crore. Individual flats in the building can command between 20 crore and 50 crore, depending on size, floor, and sea-facing views. The overall value of the building is estimated at more than 100 crore.

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