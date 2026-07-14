Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Secures 6th Spot Among YRF’s Post-COVID Releases( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The curtains are down for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-talked-about film, Alpha. In the first week itself, the film’s fate was sealed, but it still tried to reach a respectable total at the Indian box office. However, based on the performance on the second Monday, it’s now clear that the film won’t make significant earnings from now on and is heading for underwhelming final collections. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller scored an estimated 90 lakh on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 1.3 crore, it dropped by 30.76%, which is considered a good hold, but since overall collections are on the lower side, such holds won’t make any difference. In total, the film has earned 54.95 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 64.84 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.3 crore

Day 9 – 2.05 crore

Day 10 – 2.3 crore

Day 11 – 90 lakh

Total – 54.95 crore

Ranks 6th among YRF’s post-COVID releases

Despite the online negativity and mixed-to-poor word of mouth, Alpha has avoided being a complete washout at the Indian box office. Given the kind of trolls it faced at the time of its release, it seemed the film wouldn’t even reach the 50 crore mark, but it somehow avoided embarrassment. As a result, it surpassed biggies like Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) and Shamshera (43 crore) to rank 6th among YRF’s post-COVID releases. It’ll be interesting to see if it manages to overtake Samrat Prithviraj (68 crore) and enter the top 5.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of YRF’s post-COVID releases (net):

Pathaan – 543.22 crore Saiyaara – 337.69 crore Tiger 3 – 286 crore War 2 – 244.29 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore Alpha – 54.95 crore (11 days) Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore Shamshera – 43 crore Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 17.5 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 12.5 crore The Great Indian Family – 5 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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