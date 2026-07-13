Toxic Box Office: Eyes A Spot Among Top 5 Biggest Hindi Openings By South Indian Films ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toxic is one of the most awaited Indian releases of 2026. Starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, the upcoming magnum opus is having a strong buzz across India and is expected to score big at the Indian box office. As far as the Hindi-dubbed version is concerned, it is likely to fetch strong numbers on opening day, comfortably hitting the 20 crore net mark.

Yash emerged as a big pan-India superstar due to KGF Chapter 2. Penetrating deeply into the B and C centers, the Rocking Star has earned a loyal fan base in the Hindi market, which eagerly awaits his next film. Yes, there have been multiple delays, but they didn’t affect the buzz around his next A-rated entertainer. In fact, due to bold promotional content, the excitement has only grown.

Toxic eyes a strong start in Hindi

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 registered a mind-blowing start of 53.95 crore net for its Hindi-dubbed version, which was backed by the sequel factor. Since Toxic is a fresh, standalone film, the start won’t be that big, but it will still get good-to-solid numbers on day 1. Given the star power of the superstar and the buzz, the biggie is likely to score over 22 crore net on day 1 in Hindi. Depending on the trailer, it might even hit the 25 crore mark.

Likely to enter the top 5 Hindi openings by South Indian films

With an expected start of over 22 crore at the Indian box office, Toxic is likely to enter the top 5 Hindi openings by South Indian films. To crack the top 5, it must surpass Kalki 2898 AD (22.5 crore), which looks very much possible. It can also challenge Saaho (24.4 crore) to grab the 3rd spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi openings by South Indian films in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 72 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 53.95 crore Baahubali 2 – 41 crore Saaho – 24.4 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 22.5 crore 2.0 – 20.25 crore RRR – 20.07 crore Kantara Chapter 1 – 18.5 crore Salaar – 15.5 crore Game Changer – 8.64 crore

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