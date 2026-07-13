Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 17 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and others, is now aiming for the 200 crore club. It is just 10 crore away, but there’s been massive competition since the arrival of Dhamaal 4. Is a double-century still possible? Scroll below for the day 17 update!

How much has it earned overseas?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 32.60 crore gross at the overseas box office in 17 days. The pace was rocksteady until the arrival of Dhamaal 4. The footfalls have now split, which is visibly affecting Ahmed Khan’s directorial.

Akshay Kumar’s first release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, packed an overseas lifetime of 57.55 crore gross. That looks like an impossible feat now, considering the current pace. It will likely conclude its international run under the 40 crore range.