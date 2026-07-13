Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and others, is now aiming for the 200 crore club. It is just 10 crore away, but there’s been massive competition since the arrival of Dhamaal 4. Is a double-century still possible? Scroll below for the day 17 update!
How much has it earned overseas?
According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 32.60 crore gross at the overseas box office in 17 days. The pace was rocksteady until the arrival of Dhamaal 4. The footfalls have now split, which is visibly affecting Ahmed Khan’s directorial.
Akshay Kumar’s first release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, packed an overseas lifetime of 57.55 crore gross. That looks like an impossible feat now, considering the current pace. It will likely conclude its international run under the 40 crore range.
Trending
Aims to enter the 200 crore club worldwide!
Welcome To The Jungle has amassed 190.01 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 133.4 crore net, which converts to 157.41 crore gross from India. The action adventure comedy is now almost 10 crore away from entering the 200 crore club. The momentum has slowed down in both India and overseas. All eyes are now on the hold during the third week, which will determine whether attaining the target would be possible.
It is currently Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It needed to surpass OMG 2 (220 crore) to climb the ladder, but it will remain out of reach.
Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 17 Summary
- India net: 133.4 crore
- India gross: 157.41 crore
- Overseas gross: 32.60 crore
- Worldwide gross: 190.01 crore
Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 31: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Is Now The 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News