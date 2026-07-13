Don’t Trouble The Trouble Teaser Review: Fahadh Faasil Shines in This Magical Kids’ Adventure ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actor Fahadh Faasil is surprising his fans with film after film. After the release of Idhyam Murali in Tamil, he has revealed the teaser of yet another film- this time in Telugu. In this film, he is playing a man who enjoys magic but is scared when he encounters it for real. That’s true, Fahadh is back in an interesting, wacky role in the upcoming magic film Don’t Trouble The Trouble.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble Teaser

The teaser opens with a shooting star flying over a cityscape. We are then introduced to Suri (Fahadh Faasil), who lives with a young girl, played by Ssara To. To amuse her, he introduces her to magic. The teaser shows Suri doing various magic tricks and convincing the little girl that he is a superior magician. However, he soon learns that the little girl herself possesses some real magical powers. Witnessing her powers, Suri loses his composure and becomes scared. He calls her a ghost and runs far away from her. At the end of the teaser, we see Suri meeting with a tantric who laughs at his plight. But he also hints that he has a genie of his own, like the famous mythological character Aladdin.

Decoding the teaser

Before getting into the teaser, let’s address how an actor like Fahadh Faasil has been surprising fans by randomly dropping his film-related details. Usually, the anticipation around films starring bigger stars is much higher and begins much earlier than any assets are dropped. However, Fahadh shook that up with Idhayam Murali, which was released in theatres recently. And now he is gearing up for Don’t Trouble The Trouble.

Coming to the teaser, it is interesting to see Fahadh in a fresh role. He plays a street magician who bonds with a young mystic girl. Fahadh brings the raw ruggedness of being a man from the streets. While he enjoys humouring the little girl with his magic tricks, he does not give in to all her tantrums. However, things change when he realises that she is no ordinary girl and, in fact, one who is capable of granting wishes like a genie. This sets the narrative in motion as an adventure comedy about the unlikely duo of a street magician and a window girl.

More about the film

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Paelkar, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya, and is presented by SS Rajamouli, whose son, SS Karthikeya, serves as one of the producers. The film has been directed by Shashank Yelti.

Watch teaser here:

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