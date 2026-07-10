Simulacra Teaser Review: Aksharaa Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey’s Love Story Is Being Controlled By Technology (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Actors Aksharaa Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey will soon be seen in a love story titled Simulacra. But this is not your regular love story. And we are not saying this as every other movie does. This one promises to be unique as it is set in the near future. It is a story that is unique yet does not seem impossible.

Simulacra Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming film is a little over a minute long. The film is set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips. Sounds scary, right? The film explores a world where tech giants allow people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories.

The plot follows two pedestrians, Nayan (Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (Aksharaa Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly relying on artificial intelligence. While we are still in the nascent stages of understanding AI, the film looks ahead to what technology can do to our minds and how it can change them.

In the teaser, Aksharaa has little recollection of meeting Satyajeet’s character. Then we are shown visuals of the characters being controlled by devices that actively alter their memories.

Decoding The Teaser

The teaser gives us an idea of what human emotions and interactions might look like in the future. The film focuses on two people who are in love but have trouble remembering each other.

The director, Pankaj Sawant, said in a press note that the world is currently living in a hyperreal surrounding where it’s difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is not. “If we can no longer completely rely on our subjective memories, nor trust objective physical records like diaries, photographs, and videos, how does one find the truth?” he questions.

And that is exactly what the film plans to explore.

Where Can You Watch The Film?

The film will be available to watch on Waves OTT Platform from July 17. The OTT platform was launched by Prasar Bharati and requires no subscription.

Watch the teaser here:

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For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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