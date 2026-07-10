Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Sarah and Brady keep their investigation going

Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition

Steve reassures his daughter, Stephanie

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Paulina losing her cool with Abe. On the other hand, Sarah accused Holly of taking drugs, leading to an angry response. Meanwhile, Rafe threatened to pull the plug on Cat’s risky investigation into EJ. And then last but not least, EJ celebrated success.

DOOL Spoilers (Friday, July 10, 2026): Episode #15419

Leo tries to gain sympathy

It is no secret that Leo is not over Javi, and despite his attempts to fix things between them, Javi is not interested. This leads Leo to do what he does best: making use of a situation. When he attempts to gain sympathy from Javi, what drama has he created for his benefit? How will Javi react?

Alex’s idea is rejected; Steve reassures Stephanie

On the other hand, Alex made a major business proposition to Xander and Philip, but the brothers were quick to reject his idea. How will Alex react to this? Meanwhile, Steve is busy reassuring his daughter Stephanie. She has been through a lot, and he is making sure she knows he has her back.

Sarah and Brady keep investigating

Elsewhere, Sarah refuses to take her focus off her investigation into the Coriseal deaths, which connect with Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death. She recently accused Holly of taking drugs, which left the latter furious. Not that it will deter Sarah, who is set on keeping the digging going with Brady.

Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel

And then lastly, Johnny and Paulina are there to comfort Chanel through this tough phase. It has not been easy for the latter, dealing with not just her pregnancy but also her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy. Regardless, she has had the best support from her husband, Johnny, and mother, Paulina.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: What treatment is Chanel undergoing?

A: Chanel is undergoing chemotherapy to cure her cancer.

Q: Are Chanel and Johnny expecting a baby?

A: Yes, Chanel is pregnant with her and Johnny’s baby.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Paulina Loses Her Cool With Abe, Sarah Accuses Holly While EJ Celebrates Success

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