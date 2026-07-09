The Bold & The Beautiful Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Finn is left surprised by a visitor

Sheila has made her intentions clear

Deacon’s and Sheila’s marriage ends

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge attempting to sway Electra’s opinion about Will in a negative manner. On the other hand, Sheila made her true intentions unmistakably clear to Taylor and Deacon and demanded access to her son Finn as well as her grandson Hayes.

B&B Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Episode #9817

Finn is caught off guard

The drama between Logan and Forrester has put everyone at the latter fashion house in stress. They are feeling the heat, and the pressure has been mounting to outdo the success Logan saw. Steffy has been at the center of this whole chaotic whirlpool as the CEO of Forrester Creations.

Finn has been there by her side as the perfect husband. But things are about to become more complicated than just work. Because Steffy and Finn’s personal lives are about to see turmoil soon. When he is caught off guard by a surprise visitor, could it be Sheila, considering her intentions?

Sheila and Deacon’s marriage is over

On the other hand, Deacon’s and Sheila’s marriage is now officially done with. This was not what Sheila wanted, and it has not been easy for her to accept the fact that her husband moved on with Taylor. Their affair was a setback for her, but it seems she has begrudgingly come to terms with it.

But just because she has dealt with it maturely doesn’t mean she does not have her own agenda to further. She made it clear to Taylor and Deacon that she wants access to her son Finn and grandson Hayes if they want her to sign the divorce papers. Does this mean they have agreed to her terms?

The Bold and the Beautiful FAQs

Q: Have Deacon and Sheila gotten divorced?

A: Yes, Deacon and Sheila have both signed the divorce papers.

Q: How many kids does Steffy have?

A: Steffy has a daughter, Kelly, with Liam and a son, Hayes, with Finn.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Sheila Makes Her Intentions Clear While Ridge Attempts To Sway Electra

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