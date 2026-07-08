The Bold & The Beautiful Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Sheila makes her intentions clear

Taylor and Deacon are in a tough spot

Rideg tries to turn Electra against Will

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge delivering an ultimatum to Electra regarding her romance with Will while she worked at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, as tensions continued to rise, Finn did his best to support Steffy amidst this turmoil at her fashion house.

B&B Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Episode #9816

Ridge tries to sway Electra

Ever since he found out that Will punched RJ, Ridge has not been happy with Will and his behavior. And now that Will has punched Ridge’s son, RJ, once again, and is working for Logan after being fired from Forrester, the drama is only getting more serious. This has deeply affected Electra again.

She could not tolerate the friction and decided to walk away from Will. But she still loves him, and it’s not easy for her to simply dust her hands off and forget him. That’s when Ridge comes into the picture. He attempts to sway Electra’s opinion about Will. Is he going to be anti-Will and pro-RJ again?

Sheila unveils her intentions

Meanwhile, Sheila makes her true intentions unmistakably clear. She has told Taylor and Deacon that she will only sign the divorce papers if she gets to be a part of the lives of her son Finn and grandson Hayes. Sheila knows Taylor can make it happen by talking to Steffy, and that’s what she is using.

But it’s not as easy for Taylor to convince her daughter Steffy to make such a big change, knowing that she does not trust Sheila. And so this is bound to cause a big mess. When Steffy finds out, she is not going to be happy, especially when she is already dealing with drama and chaos at work.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who is Deacon Sharpe dating now?

A: Deacon is with Taylor after betraying his wife, Sheila.

Q: Who found Hope on the floor?

A: Liam found his wife, Hope, lying unconscious on the floor.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Tuesday, July 7, 2026): Finn Does His Best To Support Steffy Amidst Growing Tensions & Chaos

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